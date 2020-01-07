Click This: Man survives weeks in remote Alaska wilderness after cabin burns down, writes 'SOS' in snow
A man survived more than three weeks in the rugged Alaskan wilderness after his remote cabin burned down. He was rescued last week by state troopers who spotted an "SOS" signal stamped in the snow.
Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
Queen Elizabeth II agreed Monday to grant Prince Harry and and his wife Meghan their wish for a more independent life, allowing them to move part-time to Canada while remaining firmly in the House of Windsor.
Nominees for 2020 Academy Awards announced — see the full list
The 92nd Academy Awards will take place Feb. 9 in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre.
Queen leading meeting Monday on Harry and Meghan's plans to walk away from royal responsibilities
Queen Elizabeth will meet with Prince Harry, Prince William, and Prince Charles on Monday about Harry's plans to step away from royal duties.
Meghan Markle already signed a deal with Disney amid royal exit: report
Meghan Markle is wasting no time embarking on her and Prince Harry's independent career path amid their exit as senior members of the royal family.
Well-wishers cheer as Akron teen rings hospital's bell to mark end of chemo
A teen from Akron, Ohio, celebrated his final round of chemotherapy on January 2 after undergoing three-and-a-half years of treatment for leukemia.