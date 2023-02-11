Weather Authority: Cloudy, chilly Saturday night in advance of clouds, rain for Super Bowl Sunday

After the warmth of the week, Saturday saw much cooler and breezy conditions, with a great deal of sunshine.

Saturday night, under cloudy skies, we'll fall to the 30s.

We're stuck with the clouds because some "Eagles green" will be on the radar Sunday.

The rain rolls up from the south, and we'll see more rain in South Jersey and Delaware.

Plan for showers in the afternoon. Then, the showers break up even more toward game time, and it's drier in many spots close to kickoff. But, the rain will pick up when the second half of the game is on our televisions.

The rain will be steady when the game ends, so plan for rain on your drive home if you're going somewhere to watch the game. And, it'll be a chilly rain because temps are stuck in the 40s all day on Sunday.

The sun is back on Monday and so are the 50s.

We'll stay mild for much of the week ahead. In fact, we're in the 60s by the end of the work week.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 34

SUNDAY: Super Bowl. High: 47, Low: 38

MONDAY: Mild again. High: 56, Low: 38

TUESDAY: Valentine's Day. High: 56, Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: Sunnier afternoon. High: 64, Low: 50

THURSDAY: Afternoon showers. High: 66, Low: 62

FRIDAY: Morning showers. High: 66, Low: 30