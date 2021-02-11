How much snow did we get? Here are the Feb. 10-11 snow totals from across the Delaware Valley

article

The Delaware Valley is seeing and feeling the effects of even more snowfall on Thursday with a few more rounds of snow on the way.

Another brief rush of snow is expected to impact the region around 10 p.m. Thursday night, but aren't expected to amount to much more than a coating.

This storm finally brought some more snow to areas south of Philadelphia including southern New Jersey and Northern Delaware.

Below is a look at the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service by state, as well as the time and date of measurement, and the type of observer.

How much snow fell in Delaware?

Smyrna 5.5 in 0910 AM 02/11 Broadcast Media

Woodside 4.3 in 1000 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter

West Dover 4.0 in 1207 PM 02/11 Mesonet

Dover 3.5 in 0900 AM 02/11 Public

Bear 4.0 in 0600 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter

Odessa 4.0 in 1110 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter

Middletown 3.8 in 0517 AM 02/11 Broadcast Media

Milford 0.5 in 0614 AM 02/11 Public

How much snow fell in New Jersey?

Mays Landing 7.0 in 1040 AM 02/11 Public

Egg Harbor Twp 6.5 in 1120 AM 02/11 Public

Atlantic City Internati 5.5 in 0100 PM 02/11 ASOS

Somers Point 4.8 in 0945 AM 02/11 Public

Galloway Twp 4.0 in 0730 AM 02/11 Public

Absecon 4.0 in 0821 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter

Brigantine 3.8 in 0830 AM 02/11 Public

Hammonton 3.2 in 1130 AM 02/11 CO-OP Observer

Moorestown Twp 3.0 in 1045 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter

Southampton Twp 2.8 in 1115 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter

Delran 2.5 in 0900 AM 02/11 NWS Employee

Burlington 2.5 in 0639 AM 02/11 Public

Burlington Twp 2.5 in 0830 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter

Mount Laurel 2.4 in 0930 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter

Lindenwold 3.3 in 0940 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter

Haddon Heights 2.5 in 1015 AM 02/11 Public

Cherry Hill 2.0 in 0800 AM 02/11 Public

Pitman 4.7 in 0915 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter

Washington Twp (Gloucester) 3.6 in 0900 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter

West Deptford Twp 3.4 in 0950 AM 02/11 Public

Ewing 3.4 in 0800 AM 02/11 NWS Employee

Hamilton Square 2.5 in 0700 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter

Ocean City 3.8 in 1030 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter

Toms River 3.5 in 0950 AM 02/11 Public

How much snow fell in Pennsylvania?

Philadelphia Internati 3.1 in 0100 PM 02/11 ASOS

Fox Chase 2.6 in 0823 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter

Lower Makefield Twp 3.0 in 0800 AM 02/11 Public

Newtown 2.5 in 0745 AM 02/11 Public

Chalfont 2.5 in 0715 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter

Trumbauersville 2.0 in 0700 AM 02/11 Public

New Hope 2.0 in 0700 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter

West Chester 3.1 in 0955 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter

Malvern 2.5 in 0745 AM 02/11 Public

West Caln Twp 2.0 in 0710 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter

East Coventry Twp 1.6 in 0750 AM 02/11 Public

Chadds Ford Twp 3.1 in 0850 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter

Upper Darby 2.9 in 0745 AM 02/11 Public

Aston Twp. 2.5 in 0905 AM 02/11 Public

Lehigh Valley International 2.1 in 0700 AM 02/11 ASOS

Whitehall Twp 2.1 in 0730 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter

Macungie 1.7 in 0800 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter

Mount Pocono 1.2 in 0725 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter

Norristown 3.4 in 0732 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter

Plymouth Meeting 2.6 in 0715 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter

Lansdale 2.3 in 0805 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter

Willow Grove 2.3 in 0730 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter

New Hanover Twp 2.3 in 0700 AM 02/11 Public

King of Prussia 2.3 in 0604 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter

Haverford 1.9 in 0820 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter

For more totals and storm information, visit the National Weather Service website.

