How much snow did we get? Here are the Feb. 10-11 snow totals from across the Delaware Valley
PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley is seeing and feeling the effects of even more snowfall on Thursday with a few more rounds of snow on the way.
Another brief rush of snow is expected to impact the region around 10 p.m. Thursday night, but aren't expected to amount to much more than a coating.
This storm finally brought some more snow to areas south of Philadelphia including southern New Jersey and Northern Delaware.
Below is a look at the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service by state, as well as the time and date of measurement, and the type of observer.
How much snow fell in Delaware?
- Smyrna 5.5 in 0910 AM 02/11 Broadcast Media
- Woodside 4.3 in 1000 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
- West Dover 4.0 in 1207 PM 02/11 Mesonet
- Dover 3.5 in 0900 AM 02/11 Public
- Bear 4.0 in 0600 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
- Odessa 4.0 in 1110 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
- Middletown 3.8 in 0517 AM 02/11 Broadcast Media
- Milford 0.5 in 0614 AM 02/11 Public
How much snow fell in New Jersey?
- Mays Landing 7.0 in 1040 AM 02/11 Public
- Egg Harbor Twp 6.5 in 1120 AM 02/11 Public
- Atlantic City Internati 5.5 in 0100 PM 02/11 ASOS
- Somers Point 4.8 in 0945 AM 02/11 Public
- Galloway Twp 4.0 in 0730 AM 02/11 Public
- Absecon 4.0 in 0821 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
- Brigantine 3.8 in 0830 AM 02/11 Public
- Hammonton 3.2 in 1130 AM 02/11 CO-OP Observer
- Moorestown Twp 3.0 in 1045 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
- Southampton Twp 2.8 in 1115 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
- Delran 2.5 in 0900 AM 02/11 NWS Employee
- Burlington 2.5 in 0639 AM 02/11 Public
- Burlington Twp 2.5 in 0830 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
- Mount Laurel 2.4 in 0930 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
- Lindenwold 3.3 in 0940 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
- Haddon Heights 2.5 in 1015 AM 02/11 Public
- Cherry Hill 2.0 in 0800 AM 02/11 Public
- Pitman 4.7 in 0915 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
- Washington Twp (Gloucester) 3.6 in 0900 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
- West Deptford Twp 3.4 in 0950 AM 02/11 Public
- Ewing 3.4 in 0800 AM 02/11 NWS Employee
- Hamilton Square 2.5 in 0700 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
- Ocean City 3.8 in 1030 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
- Toms River 3.5 in 0950 AM 02/11 Public
How much snow fell in Pennsylvania?
- Philadelphia Internati 3.1 in 0100 PM 02/11 ASOS
- Fox Chase 2.6 in 0823 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
- Lower Makefield Twp 3.0 in 0800 AM 02/11 Public
- Newtown 2.5 in 0745 AM 02/11 Public
- Chalfont 2.5 in 0715 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
- Trumbauersville 2.0 in 0700 AM 02/11 Public
- New Hope 2.0 in 0700 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
- West Chester 3.1 in 0955 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
- Malvern 2.5 in 0745 AM 02/11 Public
- West Caln Twp 2.0 in 0710 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
- East Coventry Twp 1.6 in 0750 AM 02/11 Public
- Chadds Ford Twp 3.1 in 0850 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
- Upper Darby 2.9 in 0745 AM 02/11 Public
- Aston Twp. 2.5 in 0905 AM 02/11 Public
- Lehigh Valley International 2.1 in 0700 AM 02/11 ASOS
- Whitehall Twp 2.1 in 0730 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
- Macungie 1.7 in 0800 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
- Mount Pocono 1.2 in 0725 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
- Norristown 3.4 in 0732 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
- Plymouth Meeting 2.6 in 0715 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
- Lansdale 2.3 in 0805 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
- Willow Grove 2.3 in 0730 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
- New Hanover Twp 2.3 in 0700 AM 02/11 Public
- King of Prussia 2.3 in 0604 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
- Haverford 1.9 in 0820 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
For more totals and storm information, visit the National Weather Service website.
