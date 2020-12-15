List of snow emergencies in Philadelphia area ahead of Nor'easter

article

Multiple snow emergencies have been declared throughout the area ahead of an impending Nor'easter that is expected to bring significant snow Wednesday into Thursday.

Winter storm watches and warnings go in effect Wednesday morning and last until Thursday. Snow is expected to begin falling Wednesday between noon and 3 p.m. with the heaviest coming by about 7 p.m. and continuing into the overnight hours.

The following townships and boroughs have issued snow emergencies:

ALLENTOWN:

Mayor Ray O’Connell has declared a snow emergency in the City of Allentown effective at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16 until further notice.

By ordinance, a “snow emergency,” requires owners to remove their vehicles from posted routes. The Allentown Parking Authority is making two of its decks available for free parking for residents beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16 through 9:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18.

The decks are located on Linden between Eighth & Ninth and Arena North Deck 712 W. Linden.

NEW BRITIAN BOROUGH:

A snow emergency has been declared in New Britain Borough from 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16 to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17. To aid in snow removal, vehicles are not allowed to be parked on Borough roads during this timeframe.

NORTH WALES BOROUGH:

Effective 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, Dec.16 through 12:00 p.m. Friday, Dec.18 a ‘snow emergency’ is declared for North Wales Borough, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced on the posted snow emergency routes of Main and Walnut Streets and cars will be towed.

WARMINSTER TOWNSHIP:

A disaster emergency has been declared from noon Wednesday, Dec. 16 until midnight Friday, Dec. 18.

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP:

Upper Southampton Township has declared a snow emergency effective Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Dec. 17 at 11 p.m

