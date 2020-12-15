New Jersey residents brace for nor’easter

Residents in Cherry Hill were stocking up ahead of the nor'easter expected to hit the area Wednesday afternoon.

Maurice Lane was loading groceries into his car at Wegmans in Cherry Hill with an eye on the approaching snowstorm and wondering what else could happen in 2020.

"I'm prepared for this storm. A lot of things happened this year and I'm pretty much prepared for whatever," he said.

Calvin Steele was loading a few storm items into his SUV outside Home Depot. He's convinced he’s ready for whatever Mother Nature sends his way in the next two days.

"I don't want to get caught in the snow. If we have like ten feet of snow. I"m gonna be prepared," he explained.

Nearby, a few people waited outside Trader Joe’s to grab food while maintaining a COVID-19 safe distance. Meanwhile, people at the Ellisburg Shopping Center and Whole Foods off Route 70 were all ready with heavy equipment and salt just in case.

"I heard anywhere from four to six inches perhaps in the area, depends on how far the warm air comes in," one shopper said.

Delancey Burrows and her mom wrapped up their shopping at Wegmans while Harry Holmes from Haddon Heights finished his weekly shopping excursion with maybe a few extra items on board.

