Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 AM EST, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
7
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 12:00 PM EST, Salem County, New Castle County
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 AM EST, Cumberland County
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
Flood Watch
until WED 1:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
until WED 6:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Flood Watch
until WED 6:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Philadelphia flooding: Heavy rain, dangerous winds produce damage, flooding, evacuations

By , and FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 10:56PM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: 10 p.m. Tuesday forecast

FOX 29 Weather Authority 10 p.m. Tuesday forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - A storm system is affecting all regions near Philadelphia, from the Poconos to the Jersey shore.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says roads are closed, winds are whipping with strong gusts and visibility is reduced from Chester County through the Jersey shore.

Heavy rain is causing flooding and law enforcement is warning against driving into water-covered roads, as water rescues are a definite issue under the stormy conditions. The rivers and streams are already running high due to so much rainfall in December and poor drainage is happening.

Waves of heavy rain will fall between 9 p.m. and midnight, and the system will then pull away in the overnight hours. The wind, however, will remain and be a major force Wednesday.

Flood warnings have been issued for Philadelphia and all of the Pennsylvania counties surrounding the city, as well as for New Castle County, Delaware.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a preemptive State of Emergency ahead of Tuesday's storm, and several counties prone to flooding made preparations.

The Jersey shore and inland can expect wind gusts up to at least 55 mph and the shore will see possible gusts up to 72 mph throughout the night and into tomorrow.

Featured

Philadelphia flooding: How winds may cause Delaware River to flood during Tuesday storm
article

Philadelphia flooding: How winds may cause Delaware River to flood during Tuesday storm

FOX 29's Drew Anderson says those strong winds, along with heavy rain, will most likely cause the Delaware River to flood.

FOX 29’s Ellen Kolodziej spoke to Bucks County officials to understand how they are preparing to weather the storm.

The Lower Makefield Police Chief explains emergency management plans are in place and everyone is keeping an eye on this impending storm.

How Bucks County is preparing for heavy flooding

Amid a storm with heavy rains and winds, folks in Lower Makefield Township are gearing up to brace for any severities.

"We’re prone to flooding in this area," said Chief Kenneth Coluzzi, Lower Makefield Township Police. "We want to try to stay as proactive as we can and stay on top of it so everybody’s ready to go."

Fire, police and rescue crews are standing by in the area as they know the devastating effects of flooding all too well after a mother and her two young children visiting from South Carolina died in a torrential storm in Upper Makefield back in July.

That particular storm dumped seven inches of rain in less than an hour.

Therefore the chief has a message for everyone: "We’re asking all residents to please stay off the roadways this evening and throughout the night until the storm has passed we don’t want anyone to get caught with any downed trees or any flooding water."

Check for closings, delays and cancellations, here