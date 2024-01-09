Philadelphia flooding: Heavy rain, dangerous winds produce damage, flooding, evacuations

A storm system is affecting all regions near Philadelphia, from the Poconos to the Jersey shore.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says roads are closed, winds are whipping with strong gusts and visibility is reduced from Chester County through the Jersey shore.

Heavy rain is causing flooding and law enforcement is warning against driving into water-covered roads, as water rescues are a definite issue under the stormy conditions. The rivers and streams are already running high due to so much rainfall in December and poor drainage is happening.

Waves of heavy rain will fall between 9 p.m. and midnight, and the system will then pull away in the overnight hours. The wind, however, will remain and be a major force Wednesday.

Flood warnings have been issued for Philadelphia and all of the Pennsylvania counties surrounding the city, as well as for New Castle County, Delaware.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a preemptive State of Emergency ahead of Tuesday's storm, and several counties prone to flooding made preparations.

The Jersey shore and inland can expect wind gusts up to at least 55 mph and the shore will see possible gusts up to 72 mph throughout the night and into tomorrow.

FOX 29’s Ellen Kolodziej spoke to Bucks County officials to understand how they are preparing to weather the storm.

The Lower Makefield Police Chief explains emergency management plans are in place and everyone is keeping an eye on this impending storm.

"We’re prone to flooding in this area," said Chief Kenneth Coluzzi, Lower Makefield Township Police. "We want to try to stay as proactive as we can and stay on top of it so everybody’s ready to go."

Fire, police and rescue crews are standing by in the area as they know the devastating effects of flooding all too well after a mother and her two young children visiting from South Carolina died in a torrential storm in Upper Makefield back in July.

That particular storm dumped seven inches of rain in less than an hour.

Therefore the chief has a message for everyone: "We’re asking all residents to please stay off the roadways this evening and throughout the night until the storm has passed we don’t want anyone to get caught with any downed trees or any flooding water."

Check for closings, delays and cancellations, here.