Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 6:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Coastal Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
4
Excessive Heat Watch
from SAT 6:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 6:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County

Philadelphia heat wave: First day of summer scorcher as temps near 100 this weekend

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  June 20, 2024 7:40am EDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Philadelphia weather: First official heat wave of 2024

The first day of summer will see the first official heat wave of the year with temperatures reaching a high of 93 degrees.

PHILADELPHIA - Summer is certainly starting off with a bang this year!

Temperatures will climb into the 90s for the third day in a row, marking the first official heat wave of the year for the Philadelphia area.

Tuesday hit 91 degrees, Wednesday dropped to 90, and Thursday is expected to reach 93 degrees before Summer Solstice at 4:50 p.m.

The dangerous heat will increase even further into the weekend with temperatures just missing 100 degrees.

A heat advisory has been issued for Thursday and Friday, with an excessive heat watch in effect for Saturday and Sunday across the entire region.

Humidity nudges up beginning Thursday, creating a heat index of upwards of 110 degrees by Sunday.

The City of Philadelphia declared a Heat Health Emergency until midnight Saturday, but it could be extended.

Remember to stay prepared as those hot days settle in this week:

  • Slow down
  • Stay in air conditioning
  • Weather lightweight clothing
  • Close curtains and blinds
  • Drink plenty of water
  • Take care of the elderly, small children and pets

If you're in Philadelphia, cool off at one of several public pools opening this week.

For more tips to stay cool, including finding cooling centers, visit FOX 29's Staying Cool during this Heat Wave page, here.