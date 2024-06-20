Philadelphia heat wave: First day of summer scorcher as temps near 100 this weekend

Summer is certainly starting off with a bang this year!

Temperatures will climb into the 90s for the third day in a row, marking the first official heat wave of the year for the Philadelphia area.

Tuesday hit 91 degrees, Wednesday dropped to 90, and Thursday is expected to reach 93 degrees before Summer Solstice at 4:50 p.m.

The dangerous heat will increase even further into the weekend with temperatures just missing 100 degrees.

A heat advisory has been issued for Thursday and Friday, with an excessive heat watch in effect for Saturday and Sunday across the entire region.

Humidity nudges up beginning Thursday, creating a heat index of upwards of 110 degrees by Sunday.

The City of Philadelphia declared a Heat Health Emergency until midnight Saturday, but it could be extended.

Remember to stay prepared as those hot days settle in this week:

Slow down

Stay in air conditioning

Weather lightweight clothing

Close curtains and blinds

Drink plenty of water

Take care of the elderly, small children and pets

If you're in Philadelphia, cool off at one of several public pools opening this week.

For more tips to stay cool, including finding cooling centers, visit FOX 29's Staying Cool during this Heat Wave page, here.