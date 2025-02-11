Philadelphia snow: Winter storm brings moderate snow across Philly, suburbs

The Brief Snow will fall across the Philadelphia area on Tuesday and Wednesday. Totals will range from 2 to 6 inches, with more snow accumulating in the southern parts of the region.



Get the shovels ready, because snow is falling in the region.

A Winter Storm Warning has already been issued for the Jersey Shore and several counties in Delaware.

Parts of South Jersey, along with Philadelphia and other Pennsylvania counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Timeline:

Tuesday's snow has begun to fall and is expected to bring a healthy dose to the Jersey shore communities and southern Delaware.

The snow started to fall around 4 p.m. Tuesday, and will continue through the night and into Wednesday morning, around 4 a.m.

Various schools in the region are announcing delayed openings and closures for Wednesday. Check here to find out if yours is one of them.

By the numbers:

Snow total predictions range from 1 to 3 inches for the Philadelphia area. One model shows a little over 2 inches for Philadelphia, while another predicts 3 inches.

Delaware and South Jersey can expect 3 to 8 inches of snow from the southern storm, which will linger longer in the region's southern counties.

Euro snow totals:

Wildwood: 5.5 inches

Dover: 5.6 inches

Philadelphia: 3 inches

Trenton: 2.4 inches

Mount Pocono: .6 inches

GSF snow totals:

Wildwood: 5 inches

Dover: 4.6 inches

Philadelphia: 2 inches

Trenton: 1.6 inches

Mount Pocono: .4 inches

What's next:

Another messy commute is on the way Thursday morning.

A wintry mix on Wednesday night will turn to rain, washing away most of the snow from Tuesday's storm.

But, don't worry, the weather will dry up just in time for the Super Bowl parade on Friday!

What you can do:

Stay up to date with the changing weather conditions by downloading the FOX 29 Weather App, here.