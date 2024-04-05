Philadelphia weather: Breezy Friday, sunny weekend bring relief from a week of rain

The Delaware Valley’s week of wet weather is finally coming to an end.

Expect breezy and cool conditions on Friday with highs around 50 degrees. Some spotty showers may linger in the morning.

The weekend is looking sunny and dry with Saturday expected to be a little windy with highs in the mid-50s. Sunday will be sunny and pleasant with similar temperatures.

On Monday, things are shaping up nicely for solar eclipse viewing with partly cloudy skies and highs finally climbing back into the 60s.

By Tuesday, temperatures will be even more mild with highs climbing near the mid-70s!

