Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 6:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM EDT until WED 6:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County

Philadelphia weather: Heat wave on the way with temps in high 90s

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  June 17, 2024 8:17am EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: Monday morning forecast

Heat wave on the way as temperatures rise to high 90s.

PHILADELPHIA - Ready, or not, summer weather is here!

With just days to go until summer officially starts, the Philadelphia area will experience its first heat wave of the year.

Monday starts off with a high of 90 degrees as temperatures continue to climb throughout the week, topping out at 98 on Friday.

A heat advisory starts Tuesday with a heat index of 100 degrees.

But it only gets hotter as an excessive heat watch goes into effect Wednesday to Saturday - those days could feel like 105 degrees or more!

Mostly sunny conditions through most of the week, with humidity and some storms by the weekend.

The heat wave officially begins Wednesday, but remember to prepare ahead of time:

Stay cool, stay hydrated and take it easy!

