Philadelphia weather: Heat wave on the way with temps in high 90s

Ready, or not, summer weather is here!

With just days to go until summer officially starts, the Philadelphia area will experience its first heat wave of the year.

Monday starts off with a high of 90 degrees as temperatures continue to climb throughout the week, topping out at 98 on Friday.

A heat advisory starts Tuesday with a heat index of 100 degrees.

But it only gets hotter as an excessive heat watch goes into effect Wednesday to Saturday - those days could feel like 105 degrees or more!

Mostly sunny conditions through most of the week, with humidity and some storms by the weekend.

The heat wave officially begins Wednesday, but remember to prepare ahead of time:

Stay cool, stay hydrated and take it easy!

And don't forget to take advantage of public pools to cool off. Several Philadelphia pools are opening this week, starting Monday.