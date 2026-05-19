2 construction workers killed in Valley Township Route 30 crash: police

The Brief Two construction workers were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on US Route 30 in Valley Township on Monday, May 18. Four vehicles were involved, and two others were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Pennsylvania State Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Embreeville Station.



Two construction workers died after a tractor-trailer caused a multi-vehicle crash in a work zone on US Route 30 eastbound near mile marker 270.3, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Troop J, Embreeville Station.

Crash investigation underway on US Route 30 in Valley Township

What we know:

Police say the crash happened around 6:50 p.m. on Monday, May 18, in a construction zone where workers were setting up a traffic pattern.

A tractor-trailer caused the crash, and both construction workers who were struck were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

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Four vehicles were involved in the crash, and two people with non-life-threatening injuries were taken to a nearby hospital.

The Chester County Coroner’s Office, Embreeville Criminal Investigation Unit, Troop J Forensic Services Unit, and Troop J Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialists Unit all assisted the Embreeville Patrol Unit at the scene.

The investigation is still active, and police are asking anyone with information to call the Embreeville Station at 610-486-6280.

This crash highlights the dangers faced by construction workers in active work zones and the importance of following traffic patterns.

The crash led to significant emergency response and road disruption in Valley Township.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of the victims or details about what led the tractor-trailer to cause the crash.