LIVE Election Results: Pennsylvania Primary races for U.S. House and more

The Brief Pennsylvania voted in primary elections on Tuesday. Several districts across the state could have a big impact on the fate of the House come November's midterm elections. Polls closed at 8 p.m.



Pennsylvania held its primary elections on Tuesday, looking to solidify the field ahead of November's midterms.

With razor-thin party margins at both the federal and state levels, Tuesday's results could do a lot to swing the balance of power.

FULL PENNSYLVANIA PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS

Here are some of the races we're watching as the results come in Tuesday night:

Pennsylvania Governor

Big picture view:

Gov. Josh Shapiro is seeking reelection in 2026, and is running uncontested in Tuesday's primary. He's focused heavily on infrastructure, economic development and abortion rights in his first term.

A Quinnipiac University poll from February shows Shapiro has a 56% approval rating, with 40% of Pennsylvania voters even saying he would make a good President.

(Getty Images)

Shapiro is set to face Republican Stacy Garrity in November. Garrity is also running virtually unopposed in the primary. Her campaign has focused on fiscal issues, government accountability and public safety.

3rd District Democratic Primary

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Dr. Ala Stanford speaks during a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris in Ambler, Pa., Monday, July 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Four Democrats are fighting for the nomination in the race for Pennsylvania's 3rd District, which represents a large chunk of Philadelphia. Doctor Ala Stanford, attorney Sharif Street, state representative Chris Rabb and attorney Shaun Griffith are all competing for what is considered the most Democratic district in the country, according to the Cook Political Report.

1st District Democratic Primary

Bucks County commissioner Bob Harvie and math PhD Lucia Simonelli are fighting for what's seen as a competitive District 1. Tuesday's winner will take on Republican incumbent Brian Fitzpatrick.

7th District Democratic Primary

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo via Carol Obando-Derstine for Congress' Media Kit.

Four more are vying for the Democratic nomination in the race for Pennsylvania's 7th District, which spans all of Lehigh, Northampton and Carbon counties and part of Monroe County.

Carol Obando-Derstine, Bob Brooks, Lamont McClure and Ryan Crosswell all hope to take on incumbent Republican Ryan Mackenzie in November.

10th District Democratic Primary

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Justin Douglas, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. House in Pennsylvania, speaks during a news conference in the Pennsylvania Capitol, April 7, 2026, in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Marc Levy)

Dauphin County Commissioner Justin Douglas and former TV news anchor Janelle Stelson are in the fight for Pennsylvania's 10th District. The district serves the Harrisburg and York areas.

Douglas has campaigned on a progressive platform focused on health care, labor rights and economic fairness, according to his campaign website. Stelson's campaign has centered on protecting abortion rights, defending democracy and lowering costs for families.

Tuesday's primary winner will look to unseat Republican Scott Perry in November. Perry has represented the district since 2013.

State House's 100th District's Republican Primary

Pennsylvania's 100th State House District covers part of Lancaster County, and has been represented by former Speaker of the Pennsylvania House Bryan Cutler since 2006.

With Cutler choosing not to seek reelection in 2026, Lancaster County businessman Dave Nissley and retired Pennsylvania State Police master trooper Kelly Osborne are looking to take his seat.

Nissley proposes eliminating property tax and "unnecessary and often redundant regulations, codes, and laws," advocating for parental choice and more. Osborne's platform similarly prioritizes limited government, no tax increases, and parental rights.

Currently, Democrats hold a one-seat majority in the Pennsylvania State House. All 203 seats are up for election in November.