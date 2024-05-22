Philadelphia weather: Spring scorcher as temps near 90 ahead of Memorial Day

"Hump Day" is getting a boost this week with some summer weather in May!

Temperatures are getting close to 90 degrees with a high of 88 on Wednesday as the morning fog quickly turns to sun.

That sunshine will keep things dry until Thursday, when thunderstorms could pop up in the middle of the day.

But, the sunny, dry weather is back on Friday to kick off Memorial Day weekend.

Related article

Memorial Day weekend forecast

Friday: Sunny and dry, high of 85

Saturday: A few showers, high of 82

Sunday: Sunny and warm, high of 83

Monday: Pop-up storms, high of 78