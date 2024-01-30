Philadelphia weather: Sunny skies finally on the way after days of clouds and gloom

The sun will come out… this weekend!

Skies across the Philadelphia area have been gray, and filled with clouds for days on end.

That cloudy stretch will continue through Wednesday, before the sun finally starts to peak through on Thursday.

A mostly cloudy forecast will turn to mostly sunny by Friday, the first day of February and Groundhog Day.

Be sure to break out those shades on Friday and Saturday, because the sun will finally shine all day!

However, the chill is here to stay. Temperatures will stay in the 40s all week, with a high of 48 on Thursday and Friday.