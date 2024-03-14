Sneezing a lot? Blame budding trees, blooming flowers, warm weather

If your nose has been running lately, you're not alone.

Over the last week, a lot of flowers have popped up across our region, including daffodils.

While flowers are the most noticeable, have you noticed more buds on trees?

It's the tree pollen that's really getting the allergies going this week.

Right now, we have medium to high levels of tree pollen like maple, juniper, and elm, according to Pollen.com.

If you deal with allergies, wish for rain.

The rain is nature's way of cleaning out the air. When we have heavy rain, pollen is less the next day.

On your Friday, we'll get a few showers, which will help rinse out the air a touch. We aren’t forecasting much rain on Friday, which is why it doesn't make pollen levels much better for Saturday.

We go from medium pollen levels on Friday back to higher levels Saturday. Saturday and Sunday are dry, so the pollen keeps going up. And, plan for even worse allergies on Sunday when we have high pollen levels.

The wind will pick up Sunday afternoon, and then we get super windy on Monday and Tuesday. The wind will help to lower the pollen a bit.

While the wind will knock more pollen off the trees and flowers, it also brings in cleaner air from elsewhere.

So, we'll be back down to medium pollen levels to start the workweek.