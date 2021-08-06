Weather Authority: 90-degree temperatures return Friday, beautiful weekend ahead

The Delaware Valley will be heating back up Friday after a brief break from 90-degree temperatures.

FOX 29’s Sue Serio is forecasting a high of 91 degrees in Philadelphia Friday with mostly sunny skies.

We are looking at another beautiful weekend, with temperatures expected to dip back into the upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday will be our next chance of rain as a system moving in from the south brings clouds, and likely some precipitation to the area later in the afternoon and evening.

WEATHER HEADLINES:

Some showers could extend into the overnight hours Sunday morning.

By Monday, temperatures are expected to climb back into the 90s, possibly marking the start of a fifth heat wave of 2021 as 90-degree temperatures are in the forecast through Wednesday.

