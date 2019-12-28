Weather Authority: Chilly Saturday night; rain moves in late Sunday afternoon

A chilly and dry Saturday night is in store for the Delaware Valley.

Sunday, temperatures will dip to a high of around 49 degrees and clouds will persist.

Rain will move in late Sunday afternoon and remain in the area through Monday.

New Year's Eve should be dry and mostly cloudy, with a high of 50 and a low of 40.

___

SATURDAY: Low: 33

SUNDAY: PM rain. High: 49 Low: 33

MONDAY: Rain. High: 54 Low: 45

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 50 Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 44 Low: 33

___

