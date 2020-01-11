Weather Authority: Marginal risk of severe weather overnight leads to windy Sunday

The Delaware Valley has a marginal risk for severe weather overnight Saturday into Sunday. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Meanwhile, winds out of the south will pick up Saturday night into Sunday. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are expected. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the area Sunday 4 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Several area cities experienced record-breaking temperatures Saturday, including Philadelphia. Higher-than-usual temperatures will carry over early into Sunday with a morning high of 68 degrees, just after midnight. Temperatures will actually drop into the 50's by Sunday afternoon. Rain will occur early, then afternoon sunshine.

High temperatures will remain in the mid-50s Monday and will stay there for the first half of the week.

The bottom should drop by Friday, with winter making a return, bringing highs only to the upper thirties.

FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfal

___

SATURDAY night: Storms, windy. Low: 61

SUNDAY: Rain early, windy, partly cloudy. Morning high: 68 Low: 39

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 54 Low: 41

TUESDAY: PM showers. High: 51 Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 57 Low: 42

___

