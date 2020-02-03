Weather Authority: Mild temperatures and chance of rain showers ahead

Rain will begin to move into the Philadelphia area on Tuesday morning with milder temperatures. Showers will cover the entire region by 2 p.m. and clear out overnight.

Another round of showers will roll into the region during the Wednesday morning commute and continue to impact Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey into the late afternoon hours.

A third round of precipitation, which could bring snow in regions north of Philadelphia, will move in overnight on Wednesday and completely washout Thursday and Friday.

___

Tuesday: Morning rain, mild. High: 57, Low: 44

Wednesday: Rain likely. High: 47, Low: 42

Thursday: Rain all day. High: 55, Low: 37

Friday: Rain continues. High: 53, Low: 52