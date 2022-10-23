Weather Authority: Misty rain to move through Delaware Valley overnight as Phillies celebrations continue

Rain that soaked Phillies fans as the team secured a spot in the World Series is moving out to central Pennsylvania, with misty rain moving through the Delaware Valley overnight.

Overnight lows will linger in the upper 50s and an area of low pressure will sit off the coast, bringing light showers and drizzle into the morning.

Temperatures will drop slightly before temps bounce back Monday with highs in the 60s.

Expect fog and drizzle for your Monday morning commute before sunshine peeks through later in the week.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: A.m. drizzle. High: 64, Low: 57

TUESDAY: A.m. fog, drizzle. High: 70, Low: 62

WEDNESDAY: Shower chance. High: 73, Low: 65

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 70, Low: 58

FRIDAY: Sun, pleasant. High: 64, Low: 53

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 62, Low: 51

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 64, Low: 49