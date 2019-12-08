Weather Authority: Partly cloudy Sunday amid rising temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a partly cloudy Sunday amid rising temperatures.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 46 degrees before rising to the mid-50s on Monday.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast Monday with some rain showers, and may continue through Wednesday in the form of morning snow.

Temperatures will rise to more than 60 degrees by Wednesday before falling back down to the 40s by Wednesday.

FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 46 Low: 39

MONDAY: Rain. High: 56 Low: 56

TUESDAY: Rain. High: 62 Low: 34

WEDNESDAY: AM snow. High: 40 Low: 24

THURSDAY: AM rain/snow. High: 34 Low: 25