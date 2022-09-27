Weather Authority: Pleasant, quiet Thursday ahead of rainy weekend

The Delaware Valley experienced a tranquil day, in comparison to those riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida.

Overnight into Thursday, temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s across much of the region, under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday will see temps reach to near 70 under sunny skies, presenting a really nice day.

Friday, the clouds from Ian begin to move into the region, and leftover rain will make its way to the Delaware Valley by Saturday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, quiet. Low: 54

THURSDAY: Feeling like fall. High: 71, Low: 55

FRIDAY: Cloudier skies. High: 68, Low: 58

SATURDAY: Showers arriving. High: 63, Low: 57

SUNDAY: Remnants of Ian. High: 65, Low: 53

MONDAY: Shower chance. High: 61, Low: 52

TUESDAY: Still a chance. High: 65, Low: 51