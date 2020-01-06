Weather Authority: Rain and light snow expected for Tuesday evening commute

Rain will transition to light snow for the Tuesday evening commute for parts of the area.

The best chance for a light accumulation on grassy surfaces is south and east of Philadelphia with temperatures in the 40s.

FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall

Temperatures will ramp up to the mid-50s on Friday, up from a high of 36 on Thursday.

TUESDAY: PM light rain and snow. High: 44 Low: 31

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 41 Low: 23

THURSDAY: PM showers. High: 36 Low: 29

FRIDAY: Rain. High: 57 Low: 53

