Weather Authority: Rain and light snow expected for Tuesday evening commute
PHILADELPHIA - Rain will transition to light snow for the Tuesday evening commute for parts of the area.
The best chance for a light accumulation on grassy surfaces is south and east of Philadelphia with temperatures in the 40s.
FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall
Temperatures will ramp up to the mid-50s on Friday, up from a high of 36 on Thursday.
TUESDAY: PM light rain and snow. High: 44 Low: 31
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 41 Low: 23
THURSDAY: PM showers. High: 36 Low: 29
FRIDAY: Rain. High: 57 Low: 53
