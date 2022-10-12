Weather Authority: Rain set to dry out for seasonable Friday with average temperatures
PHILADELPHIA - Clouds and a few stray showers are lingering in the Delaware Valley, but they are expected to move out, making way for a seasonable Friday.
Conditions will begin to improve around 7 a.m. as temperatures linger in the mid-50s.
The sun is expected to break through the clouds by noon and temperatures will rise to the 60s.
Weather is not a concern for Citizens Bank Park, where the Phillies will take on the Braves in Game 3 of the NLDS at 4:37 p.m.
Looking ahead, Saturday will be seasonable and sunny, with temperatures in the 70s.
After Saturday, temperatures will continue to drop and a cold front will propel next week into a period with temperatures in the 50s.
For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.
___
SEVEN-DAY FORECAST
FRIDAY: High: 68
SATURDAY: High: 74, Low: 49
SUNDAY: High: 67, Low: 51
MONDAY: High: 66, Low: 55
TUESDAY: High: 55, Low: 43
WEDNESDAY: High: 56, Low: 40
THURSDAY: High: 57, Low: 39