Weather Authority: Rain set to dry out for seasonable Friday with average temperatures

Clouds and a few stray showers are lingering in the Delaware Valley, but they are expected to move out, making way for a seasonable Friday.

Conditions will begin to improve around 7 a.m. as temperatures linger in the mid-50s.

The sun is expected to break through the clouds by noon and temperatures will rise to the 60s.

Weather is not a concern for Citizens Bank Park, where the Phillies will take on the Braves in Game 3 of the NLDS at 4:37 p.m.

Looking ahead, Saturday will be seasonable and sunny, with temperatures in the 70s.

After Saturday, temperatures will continue to drop and a cold front will propel next week into a period with temperatures in the 50s.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: High: 68

SATURDAY: High: 74, Low: 49

SUNDAY: High: 67, Low: 51

MONDAY: High: 66, Low: 55

TUESDAY: High: 55, Low: 43

WEDNESDAY: High: 56, Low: 40

THURSDAY: High: 57, Low: 39