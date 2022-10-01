Weather Authority: Raw, rainy, windy conditions persist overnight into Monday

After a washout Sunday, more raw, rainy and windy conditions will persist through Tuesday.

Persistent showers, not heavy everywhere, will continue through the overnight into Monday, FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says. Dry air will try to work through, but the on-shore flow will push more showers in, on and off, throughout the day Monday, especially closer to the Jersey shore and into southern Delaware.

Over the next couple of days, one to four inches of rain could fall. Forecasters say coastal flooding is possible into the early portion of this week, with Monday and Tuesday afternoon high tides bringing moderate flooding to southern Delaware and central and southern New Jersey.

A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect until Tuesday at 9 p.m. for portions of Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May and Ocean counties in New Jersey, as well as the Delaware beaches, Kent and Sussex counties in Delaware.

Temperatures overnight into Monday morning will drop into the 40s for most of the region and, with the wind, it will be a chilly night.

Temperatures Monday will only reach the mid-50s. Another damp, raw day, without as much rain as Sunday, but still chilly.

The region should begin to dry out by Wednesday, bringing warmer temps and sunshine back to the area.

___

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain. Low: 47

MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy, showers. High: 56, Low: 49

TUESDAY: Showers, windy. High: 53, Low: 50

WEDNESDAY: Drying out. High: 64, Low: 52

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High: 75, Low: 56

FRIDAY: Becoming windy. High: 73, Low: 48

SATURDAY: Windy and chilly. High: 58, Low: 42