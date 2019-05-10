Weather Authority: Warmer Friday with chance of afternoon storms

Temperatures are starting to warm back up Friday as we keep out eye on the threat of severe weather later in the day and into the evening.

Highs could reach 80 degrees in parts of the Delaware Valley before a cold front moves in later in the day.

DOWNLOAD: Get the FOX 29 Weather Authority app

That cold front could bring those potentially severe storms with it, especially to areas to the north and west of the city.

The good news is that cold front will stay in the area into Saturday, bringing us a dry and pleasant start to the weekend. Temperatures Saturday will hover around 70 degrees.

Unfortunately, temperatures may have a hard time reaching the 60s on Sunday with rain expected to dampen Mother's Day.