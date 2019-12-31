Weather Authority: Windy and dry New Year's Day ahead

The Philadelphia area is slated for a dry and mild New Year's Eve followed by a windy New Year's Day.

Temperatures should top out around 49 degrees and will hit a low of about 33 degrees by midnight.

New Year's Day will see lower temperatures, with a high of 42 degrees for the Mummers Parade. Mostly sunny skies are expected.

FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall

Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-50s beginning Thursday.

Precipitation returns to the forecast in the form of some rain showers Friday and Saturday.

Advertisement

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

___

TUESDAY: AM clouds, PM sun. High: 49 Low: 33

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 42 Low: 28

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 51 Low: 42

FRIDAY: Rain. High: 55 Low: 50

SATURDAY: Showers. High: 56 Low: 36

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP