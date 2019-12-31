Weather Authority: Windy and dry New Year's Day ahead
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a dry and mild New Year's Eve followed by a windy New Year's Day.
Temperatures should top out around 49 degrees and will hit a low of about 33 degrees by midnight.
New Year's Day will see lower temperatures, with a high of 42 degrees for the Mummers Parade. Mostly sunny skies are expected.
Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-50s beginning Thursday.
Precipitation returns to the forecast in the form of some rain showers Friday and Saturday.
___
TUESDAY: AM clouds, PM sun. High: 49 Low: 33
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 42 Low: 28
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 51 Low: 42
FRIDAY: Rain. High: 55 Low: 50
SATURDAY: Showers. High: 56 Low: 36
___
