Bob Harvie wins Democratic primary to challenge Brian Fitzpatrick in midterms, AP projects

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The Brief Bob Harvie is projected to win the Democratic primary in Pennsylvania's 1st Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. Harvie will challenge incumbent Republican Brian Fitzpatrick in one of Pennsylvania's most competitive congressional races. Harvie's campaign focuses on abortion rights, public education, and defending democratic institutions.



Bucks County Commissioner Bob Harvie has won the Democratic primary in Pennsylvania's 1st Congressional District.

Harvie is poised to face incumbent Republican Brian Fitzpatrick for one of the most politically competitive areas in Pennsylvania.

The backstory:

Harvie serves as a Bucks County commissioner and is a former educator. His campaign has focused on protecting abortion rights, strengthening public education and defending democratic institutions, according to his campaign website.

On his campaign website, Harvie vows to fight for working families and help rebuild the American dream.

"Bob Harvie is running for Congress because he believes our country is failing to live up to its promise — and working families are paying the price," his website reads. "While people work longer and harder just to stay afloat, Washington is stuck in chaos, ignoring the struggles of everyday Americans."

What they're saying:

Harvie highlighted four major priorities that will guide his candidacy, including rebuilding the American dream and building stronger and safer communities.

Harvie aims to take on tough economic challenges like lowering the cost of living for working class families, fighting corruption, and reforming the tax code to help the middle class.

Through investing in the middle class, Harvie education reforms, expanding affordable healthcare, and taking on housing challenges.