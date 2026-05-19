Chris Rabb wins Democratic primary for Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District, AP projects

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The Brief Chris Rabb has won the Democratic primary for Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District. Rabb has been a Pennsylvania State Representative in Northeast Philadelphia since 2017. Rabb was endorsed by the Philadelphia Inquirer and members of the progressive contingent in Washington known as ‘The Squad’



Progressive Chris Rabb is projected to win the Democratic primary for the U.S. House seat representing Pennsylvania's 3rd District, according to the Associated Press.

Rabb, a member of Pennsylvania's House of Representatives since 2017, defeated State Senator Sharif Street, Dr. Ala Stanford, and attorney Shaun Griffith.

The backstory:

Rabb is a progressive state lawmaker known for advocating policies related to criminal justice reform , economic inequality and environmental justice . He has built support among progressive activists and younger Democratic voters .

Rabb, a Yale grad who obtained his master’s degree from UPenn, has placed emphasis on reshaping affordability in Philadelphia. On his website, Rabb says "rising costs and a broken system that only works for the wealthy" is an issue he will aim to fix.

"Our society should be building together, not making money off the struggle to survive," Rabb's website read. "As the next Congressman for Philadelphia, I'll continue fighting to guarantee families can access all the essentials we need to thrive."

Rabb also supports a universal basic income and living wage for all, Medicaid for all, and regional food stability through national grocery stores.

Dig deeper:

A self-proclaimed democratic socialist, Rabb has served as a state representative in Pennsylvania's 200th District since 2017. It's the largest such legislature in the country, representing 70,000 people across 4 neighborhoods in Northwest Philadelphia.

"He has spent his career challenging corporate power, advancing social justice, and standing up for communities too often ignored by political insiders," Rabb's bio reads.

Rabb has promised to fight back against alleged "systems of oppression" by "ending pay-to-play politics, and building a government that answers to voters, not billionaires and corporate lobbyists."

What they're saying:

Rabb has received several notable endorsements both locally and nationally, including the Philadelphia Inquirer and several members of the progressive contingent in Washington known as "The Squad."