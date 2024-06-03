Argument quickly escalates into triple shooting in Center City; no suspect in custody

Two women and one man were injured after shots were fired in Philadelphia's Center City late Sunday night.

Police responded to multiple 911 calls for reports of a shooting near 11th and Ludlow streets around 11:30 p.m.

Three victims were found; a 53-year-old woman shot in the knee, a 22-year-old man shot in the arm, and a 42-year-old woman shot in the pelvis and arm.

The 42-year-old woman is currently in critical condition, while the other two victims are said to be stable.

MORE HEADLINES:

Witnesses told police they heard shouting before gunfire erupted at the scene.

Shell casings and a bullet were found, but no weapon was recovered.

Police say a grainy video has been recovered, but are looking for more footage as they try to identify a suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.