Argument quickly escalates into triple shooting in Center City; no suspect in custody
PHILADELPHIA - Two women and one man were injured after shots were fired in Philadelphia's Center City late Sunday night.
Police responded to multiple 911 calls for reports of a shooting near 11th and Ludlow streets around 11:30 p.m.
Three victims were found; a 53-year-old woman shot in the knee, a 22-year-old man shot in the arm, and a 42-year-old woman shot in the pelvis and arm.
The 42-year-old woman is currently in critical condition, while the other two victims are said to be stable.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Over 500 'unruly' juveniles spark violent fights at community event in South Jersey: police
- Philadelphia weekend shootings: 2 killed, 6 injured in less than 90 minutes
- Elderly woman trapped under Amtrak car saved in Wilmington: police
Witnesses told police they heard shouting before gunfire erupted at the scene.
Shell casings and a bullet were found, but no weapon was recovered.
Police say a grainy video has been recovered, but are looking for more footage as they try to identify a suspect(s).
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.