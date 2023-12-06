Isaiah Tilghman: License plate linked to central Pennsylvania prison escapee found in Philadelphia

article

Evidence linked to a prisoner that escaped from a central Pennsylvania prison was found in Philadelphia Wednesday, according to authorities.

Law enforcement has been searching for Isaiah Robert Tilghman, 33, since he escaped from Blair County Prison back on Dec. 3.

Tilghman was in prison for narcotics charges and parole violations at the time of his escape.

U.S. Marshals say after his escape, Tilghman stole a red 2011 Ford F-150. The license plate that was on that vehicle was recovered by Marshals on the 3500 block of Belgrade Street in Philadelphia.

The discovery also led investigators to find that a license plate reading ZKA-1062 was taken from another Ford F-150 that was parked on the street.

Investigators believe Tilghman switched the plates on or around Tuesday morning.

He is described as five-feet-ten-inches tall with brown eyes, black hair, and multiple tattoos on both arms. His last known address was within the city of Philadelphia.

The search for Isaiah Tilghman comes as authorities are continuing their search for Gino Hagenkotter.

Hagenkotter, 34, escaped custody last week while working in the orchard behind Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center.

Police say Hagenkotter asked a corrections officer if he could use the bathroom just before noon last Thursday and escaped by climbing a fence in the rear of the orchard. He was in prison for charges related to theft an burglary.

The U.S. Marshals, involved in high-profile captures including this summer’s pursuit of convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante, are leading the search for Hagenkotter.