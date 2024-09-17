1 dead after tractor, school bus with students onboard collide in New Castle: police

article

A crash involving a tractor and a school bus left an 85-year-old man dead and shut down a Delaware highway for several hours.

Delaware State Police say the school bus hit a John Deere tractor as it crossed South Dupont Highway around 8:18 a.m. Monday.

The 85-year-old tractor driver was ejected during the crash, and pronounced dead at a local hospital. His identity has yet to be released.

Police say seven George Read Middle School students were onboard at the time, but were not injured.

The 55-year-old driver of the bus and 56-year-old passenger, both women, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

South Dupont Highway was closed for about three hours while police investigated and cleared the scene.