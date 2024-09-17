2 men shot, 1 killed while visiting family in Hunting Park: police

Philadelphia police say a family visit in Hunting Park ended with a deadly double shooting early Tuesday morning.

At least three shots were fired on the 3800 block of North 13th Street just after midnight.

Two men, ages 41 and 48, were struck by the gunfire.

The 48-year-old victim drove to the hospital, where the 41-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries.

Family members told police that the two men were related, and may have been visiting family that lived on the block.

A motive is still unknown as police gather surveillance footage from the scene.