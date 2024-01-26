1 dead after triple shooting in Kingsessing, police say

article

A brutal incident Friday night, as three people were shot in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood, with one person dead.

The violence broke out on the 5600 block of Pentridge Street, officials said, Friday night, just before 7:30.

Someone opened fire on a 28-year-old man, a 55-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man.

The 28-year-old man was shot throughout his body. He died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

The other man and the woman sustained gunshot wounds, with the man taking a bullet in the abdomen. He is in critical condition at Presbyterian, while the woman is listed as stable.

Police are actively searching for a shooter, but no arrests have been made. Officials also said no weapons have been found.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

