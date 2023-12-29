1 killed, 2 hospitalized after vehicle crash in Camden County: officials

article

A trip along the White Horse Pike turned fatal as a one person died after a crash.

The crash happened near Waterford Township, in Camden County, along the White Horse Pike Friday evening, just before 5:30, officials said.

Few details were released aside from a crash did happen and police are actively investigating the incident.

One person was killed in the crash, though no information was released regarding their identity. One person was taken to Cooper University Hospital and one person was taken to Virtua Voorhees Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

No other details were released.