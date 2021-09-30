1 killed in Nicetown double shooting after being shot multiple times in the head

Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in Nicetown that left one man dead Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. on the 1900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the head. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The second victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot in the wrist. There is no word on his condition at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

