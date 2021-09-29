Girl, 13, shot in back in North Philadelphia while sitting in traffic with father, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A young teen is recovering after police say she was shot while sitting inside a car with her father Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.
Officers were called to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a 13-year-old shooting victim.
Police say the victim's father told officers that he and his daughter were sitting in traffic near the intersection of Whitaker and Luzerne streets when a person in the car in front of them started firing at another vehicle.
After both cars fled north on Whitaker, the father told officers that he saw his daughter had been shot in the back. Police say the man drove her to St. Christopher's Hospital where she was admitted in stable condition.
No arrests were reported immediately after the shooting.
