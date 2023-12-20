1 man dead, 1 teen critical after quadruple shooting in SW Philadelphia: officials

article

A quadruple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia has taken the life of a man in his 20s, while a 17-year-old boy was critically injured.

The shooting scene unfolded on the 7300 block of Chelwynde Avenue around 7 p.m. Wednesday night, according to authorities.

The four were on the street when someone opened fire on them, fatally striking the man in his 20s in his stomach. He was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

A 17-year-old boy was struck in the chest. He is fighting for his life at Presbyterian, officials said.

A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were taken to Pennsylvania Hospital in a private vehicle and they were treated for their injuries.

Police have initiated an active investigation into the shooting. No details regarding a shooter have been released. No weapons have been recovered.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.