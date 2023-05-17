Expand / Collapse search

$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Frank's Steak Shop in Delaware County

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Delaware County

One lucky winner in Delaware County is waking up a millionaire!

DELAWARE COUNY - It's about to be a very happy Hump Day for one lucky winner waking up a millionaire!

A ticket worth $1 million was sold at Frank's Steak Shop in Delaware County for Saturday's Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers: 3-15-20-23-46. 

MORE HEADLINES:

So far, no one has come forward to claim the million-dollar winnings. 

The estimated $146 million grand prize is still up for grabs for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.