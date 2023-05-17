$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Frank's Steak Shop in Delaware County

It's about to be a very happy Hump Day for one lucky winner waking up a millionaire!

A ticket worth $1 million was sold at Frank's Steak Shop in Delaware County for Saturday's Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers: 3-15-20-23-46.

So far, no one has come forward to claim the million-dollar winnings.

The estimated $146 million grand prize is still up for grabs for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.