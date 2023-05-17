$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Frank's Steak Shop in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNY - It's about to be a very happy Hump Day for one lucky winner waking up a millionaire!
A ticket worth $1 million was sold at Frank's Steak Shop in Delaware County for Saturday's Powerball drawing.
The winning ticket matched all five numbers: 3-15-20-23-46.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Pennsylvania State Police report spike in road rage-related shootings in Philadelphia
- Cherelle Parker wins Democratic primary for Philadelphia mayor
- 76ers head coach Doc Rivers fired after 3 second-round exits from playoffs
So far, no one has come forward to claim the million-dollar winnings.
The estimated $146 million grand prize is still up for grabs for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.