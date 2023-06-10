1 person dead, 1 displaced after New Castle house fire: officials

article

One person has died and the Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating after a New Castle house fire.

Crews were called to the unit block of Angola Road in New Castle Saturday afternoon, around 1:30, for a fire burning in a one-story home, officials said.

Responding crews found heavy smoke pouring out of the home when they arrived on scene.

As they worked to extinguish the blaze, a search of the home found one person inside, already dead.

Authorities said the fire marshal was investigating the cause of the fire, but had no further details.

The victim was taken to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science, where an autopsy will definitively determine a cause of death.

The American Red Cross was on hand to assist one resident. The estimated fire damage to the home is $100,000.