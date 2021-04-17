1 person injured after crash on Schuylkill Expressway

At least one person is injured after a crash on the Schuylkill Expressway in Upper Merion Township in Montogmery County.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Saturday in the eastbound lanes.

Footage showed the aftermath of the crashed vehicles on their sides.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and one person was rushed to the hosptial in unknown condition. The extent of their injuries remains unknown,

The eastbound lanes are now all back open.

