1-year-old pedestrian struck by driver in Newark, Delaware: police

A one-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Newark, Delaware.

New Castle County Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that involved a one-year-old pedestrian on Thursday.

Police say a 55-year-old male driving a 2004 silver Ford Ranger was traveling on Canoe Club Road in Newark when he hit the toddler at around 4:30 p.m. at the 500 block.

The child was airlifted to Alfred I. DuPont Children’s Hospital where police say he is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages and authorities say additional information will be released as it becomes available as the Traffic Services Unit continues to investigate this incident.

Any individual with information related to the crash is asked to contact S/Cpl. Kevin Maloney at (302) 395-8055 or via email at Kevin.Maloney@newcastlede.gov or by dialing the Division of Police non-emergency number at (302) 573-2800.