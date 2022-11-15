$10k reward being offered in search for suspects after guns stolen from Bucks County store

Five suspects are being sought after police say they stole dozens of rifles and pistols in Bucks County, and now a $10,000 reward is being offered as the search continues.

Video captured the moment the suspects broke into Target World on Butler Avenue in Chalfont this past weekend.

The masked suspects were seen carrying backpacks as they smashed a door of the gun store. Surveillance footage also spotted the suspects arriving in a black Hyundai sedan with an inoperable driver-side brake light.

MORE HEADLINES

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in conjunction with the National Shooting Sports Foundation announced Tuesday they are offering the reward for information leading to the suspects' arrests.

"ATF, in conjunction with our community and law enforcement partnerships, will use every resource available to recover the stolen firearms and keep our citizens safe from violent gun crime," said Eric DeGree, acting Special Agent in charge of ATF’s Philadelphia Field Division.

Customers walking out of Target World told FOX 29 that they find this incident is unsettling.

"The number one selling thing in Philadelphia right now it’s guns, it’s not drugs," said Nate. "These guns more than likely will be used to kill someone. That’s the harsh reality."

Anyone with information is asked to contact ATF or the New Britain Township Police Department.