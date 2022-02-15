12-year-old girl home from hospital after being shot in North Philadelphia

A young girl is home from the hospital after being shot in a drive-by shooting on Tuesday.

Her stepfather told FOX 29 she is expected to be okay.

Police said she was walking into a North Philadelphia grocery store when she was shot by a gunman in a passing car.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4600 block of D Street around 4 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker told reporters that a 12-year-old girl was entering a grocery store when a gunman fired at least seven shots from the backseat of a car.

The 12-year-old girl was hit once on the right side and driven by police to St. Christopher's where she was placed in stable condition.

Authorities did not share definitive information on the drive-by vehicle, but Walker said it may have been a red Acura with three people inside.

A surveillance camera from a nearby business partially captured the chaotic scene showing several people scattered as the suspect's vehicle crawls past the corner store.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw on Twitter addressed the shooting and other instances of violence on Tuesday afternoon.

"The senseless violence in the city is affecting everyone," Outlaw said. "We will not rest until all responsible are brought to justice!"

Editor's note: Police originally said the victim was shot twice, then shared new information that said she was only hit once.

