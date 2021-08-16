1 dead, 1 injured in Olney ShopRite parking lot shooting

article

An 18-year-old teen was shot multiple times and killed and a 19-year-old female was critically injured after a shooting in a grocery store parking lot, in Olney, according to officials.

The shooting occurred on the 100 block of East Olney Avenue, in the ShopRite parking lot, Monday, about 7 in the evening.

Responding officers found the two victims shot inside a vehicle when they arrived.

The young woman was shot in her head, arm and chest. She was rushed to Einstein Medical Center and placed in critical condition.

According to police, the young man was shot between 10 and 12 times across his body. He was also rushed to Einstein, by police, but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say they are looking for three men in a white sedan that has black-rimmed tires. No arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

