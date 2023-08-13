14-year-old boy critical after he was shot twice on North Philadelphia street: police

A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after someone shot him in the chest and the back on a North Philadelphia street.

The shooting happened Sunday evening, just after 8 p.m., on the 1800 block of North 20th Street, according to officials.

Someone took him to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle. Once at the hospital, the boy was listed in critical condition.

Police are actively investigating the shooting scene, but have not made any arrests and report they did not find a weapon at the scene.

