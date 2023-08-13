Officials: 17-year-old male critical after shooting in Tacony; 2 suspects sought

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy in critical condition.

The shooting happened in a former bank parking lot on the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue Saturday night, about 9:30, authorities said.

Police found the boy with a gunshot wound to the stomach. They rushed him to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

Investigators say they are searching for two males in the investigation.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.



