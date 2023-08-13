Officials: 17-year-old male critical after shooting in Tacony; 2 suspects sought
TACONY - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy in critical condition.
The shooting happened in a former bank parking lot on the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue Saturday night, about 9:30, authorities said.
Police found the boy with a gunshot wound to the stomach. They rushed him to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.
Investigators say they are searching for two males in the investigation.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.