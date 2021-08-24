14-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELHIA - Police say a 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in North Philadelphia.
It happened on the 2100 block of North 18th Street around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.
According to police, the teen was shot once in the chest and twice in the arm. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
