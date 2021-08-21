Expand / Collapse search
Man killed in pair of Saturday night shootings in North Philadelphia, police say

19 mins ago
Police say a 32-year-old man was shot in the head Saturday night in North Philadelphia. 

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A pair of nighttime shootings in North Philadelphia has left one man dead and another in critical condition, according to police. 

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2000 block of North 31st Street just after 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting. 

Investigators say a 32-year-old man was shot once in the head and was pronounced dead. 

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting. 

Police say a weapon was found during the investigation.

Police say a man is in critical condition following a shooting in North Philadelphia.

An hour later, officers in the Hunting Park section of North Philadelphia responded to reports of gunfire. 

Police say a 40-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body and taken to Temple Hospital in critical condition. 

Police have not made any arrests.

