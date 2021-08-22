Mother, young child critical after being struck by car in Bucks County

A mother and her sixteen-month-old child are both in critical condition after they were hit by a car.

Bristol police say the victims were on Route 13 when they were hit around 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

The car that hit the victims was then rear-ended by another car.

Police say both drivers stayed at the scene.

