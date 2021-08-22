Expand / Collapse search
Mother, young child critical after being struck by car in Bucks County

Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Mother, young child critical after being struck by car in Bucks County

A mother and her young child have been hospitalized after they were struck by a car in Bucks County. Both are in critical condition.

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A mother and her sixteen-month-old child are both in critical condition after they were hit by a car.

Bristol police say the victims were on Route 13 when they were hit around 8:00 p.m. Saturday. 

The car that hit the victims was then rear-ended by another car. 

Police say both drivers stayed at the scene.
